DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow may be in Thursday’s forecast but we’re just a few weeks from baseball springing back into action. Opening Day for the Iowa Cubs is March 31 when they host the Columbus Clippers. The team’s staff is hard at work getting Principal Park ready.

Though it’s too soon to know who will be on the Opening Day roster, we do know there will be changes at Principal Park.

Iowa Cubs Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said this year the ballpark’s getting a new batter’s eye that’s higher and meets Major League Baseball standards.

In the outfield, the team has a temporary center field wall after the old wall was damaged in last year’s derecho. The temporary wall will eventually be replaced.

Wehofer said the team is also redoing the entrance to the Betfred Sports Lounge in left field.

He said there’s a new sweet addition to the concessions too. They’ve added alcohol-infused ice cream.

“It’s always exciting this time of year,” Wehofer said. “March is the most frantic time working in Minor League Baseball. Once the season starts it’s a long year but there’s some routine to game day after game day and the team going on the road. Now we’ve got construction to finish up, last-minute touches to put on the ballpark, waking it up from the winter, but it’s an exciting time of year and we’re happy that baseball’s nearly here.”

The team is also looking for game day staff for the upcoming season.

Wehofer said the team is well-staffed for ticket takers and ushers. They need more concessions workers and a couple of bat boys. People can learn more about all the team’s openings on its website.