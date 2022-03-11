DES MOINES, Iowa — After two years of pandemic shutdowns, the Kiwanis Miracle League will be back on the field this spring.

Kiwanis Miracle League recently received an unexpected $40,000 donation from the Iowa Cubs, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The president of the organization says they had been upgrading the field in phases and were planning to install a scoreboard.

After this donation they will be able to advance their digital board to a video board, allowing players to see themselves on the field and to live stream the games.

While the group says they are unsure of the timeline of when the board will be installed, they are hoping to have it by May 7, their opening day.

After two years off, the group says that trying to keep in touch over emails and holiday cards just wasn’t the same, and are very excited to be back with a full schedule.

“We’re getting all sorts of ‘yippees’ and so on and so forth from our parents, we know we are going to play eight Saturdays and we’re going to start May 7 and play every Saturday through the end of June,” said President of Kiwanis Miracle League, Jan Burch.