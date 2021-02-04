Iowa Crosses 5,000 COVID-19 Death Milestone

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 5,000 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 as the Iowa Department of Public Health reports the deaths of 58 more Iowans and the positive coronavirus tests of another 977 Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of positive tests to 322,513.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,033 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,048 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 47 long-term care facilities in Iowa.

There are 360 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That’s a decrease of 22 from the previous day. Over the last 24 hours, 54 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 77 are in intensive care and 31 of them are on ventilators.

Statewide, there are 2,800 inpatient hospital beds available and 366 ICU beds available. There are also 929 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 9.3%. That is down slightly from the day before.

These results stem from testing of 1,485,685 individuals thus far.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the IDPH reports 290,011 are recovered.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

A new vaccine dashboard was added to the IDPH’s website late last week to keep track of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in the state. As of Wednesday, 69,232 people have received both doses of the vaccine while 137,242 people have gotten the first dose.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.