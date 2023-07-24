IOWA — Iowa farmers are dealing with deteriorating crop conditions amid dwindling soil moisture and climbing temperatures.

The latest USDA Crop Progress & Condition report shows just 63% of Iowa’s corn crop is considered good-to-excellent right now, while just 58% of the soybean crop has the same rating. That’s a sharp decrease in condition from one year ago when 80% of corn and 75% of soybeans were considered good-to-excellent condition.

The widespread drought across the state continues to starve crops of needed moisture. The USDA weekly report found 55% of the state is short on topsoil moisture and 63% of short on subsoil moisture.

You can find the full USDA report here, as well as links to past reports.