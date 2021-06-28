Iowa crops rebounding after a week of heavy rainfall

IOWA — After weeks of watching their crops bake in the sun, Iowa farmers are reporting that conditions are rebounding after a week of heavy rain. Nearly the entire state began last week in some stage of drought, but heavy rain – with historic totals in some areas – are easing that concern, according to the latest USDA Crop Report.

Iowa farmers report that 42% of their topsoil is still short of moisture. However that figure stood at 64% the week before and had been steadily climbing for weeks. 60% of the state’s corn crop and 58% of the state’s soybean crop rated good-to-excellent in the report. Those figures are both low, but both are also slight rebounds after weeks of steadily dropping numbers.

Along with the much needed rain, farmers also reported crop damage from hail storms across the state last week.