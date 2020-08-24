Iowa Crop Conditions Worsen in Wake of Drought and Derecho Damage

Iowa — Worsening drought conditions coupled with widespread derecho damage have left Iowa’s corn and soybean crops in dire condition.

The weekly USDA Crop Progress and Condition report shows just 50% of the state’s corn and 56% of the state’s soybeans are in good-to-excellent condition right. Those figures are both down from last week as more derecho damage is surveyed and the drought worsens.

The USDA reports that 76% of the topsoil in the state is either short or very short on moisture. The state hasn’t seen significant rainfall since the derecho storm and temperatures are expected be near 100 this week in central Iowa.