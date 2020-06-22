 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Iowa COVID-19 Update for June 22nd

News
Posted: / Updated:

Des Moines, Iowa — More than 26,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking website, 26,048 Iowans have tested positive after 183 more positive tests were reported in the last 24 hours. 259,002 Iowans have now had a COVID-19 test.

One more death related to the virus has been reported as well. 686 Iowans have died from COVID-19 related illness. 356 of those were residents of long term care facilities.

169 Iowans are hospitalized fighting COVID-19, a slight decrease from the previous day. 51 of those patients are in the ICU. That number is down slightly in the last 24 hours as well.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News