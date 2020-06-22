Iowa COVID-19 Update for June 22nd

Des Moines, Iowa — More than 26,000 Iowans have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

According to the state’s COVID-19 tracking website, 26,048 Iowans have tested positive after 183 more positive tests were reported in the last 24 hours. 259,002 Iowans have now had a COVID-19 test.

One more death related to the virus has been reported as well. 686 Iowans have died from COVID-19 related illness. 356 of those were residents of long term care facilities.

169 Iowans are hospitalized fighting COVID-19, a slight decrease from the previous day. 51 of those patients are in the ICU. That number is down slightly in the last 24 hours as well.