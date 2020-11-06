Iowa COVID-19 Hospitalizations Soar to Another New Record; 3,533 New Cases and 14 More Deaths Reported

IOWA — The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 topped 900 for the first time last night, pushing the state to another record-high for hospitalizations. Another 3,533 positive coronavirus tests were reported as well, along with 14 additional deaths.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The 3,533 new cases push the statewide total of positive tests to 144,142. Of those, the state considers 99,195 to be recovered from the virus. 1,013,209 Iowans have been tested for the virus. 14.2% of them tested positive.

The state’s coronavirus tracking website reports there were 3,417 positive lab results received yesterday among 12,336 tests reported for a positivity rate of 27.6% statewide. The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks stands at 17.6%.

There are currently 912 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 73 patients in the last 24 hours. 188 patients are currently in the ICU and 67 are on ventilators. Statewide there are 2,600 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 344 ICU beds and 739 ventilators.

With 14 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours the statewide death toll now stands at 1,815. Of those who’ve died, 879 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 87 outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa affecting 2,709 residents.

74 counties in Iowa now have a two-week average positive rate over 15%. That is the most counties at one time to cross that threshold since the pandemic began. The list is lead by Jones County at 39.7% and Wayne County at 34.4%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.