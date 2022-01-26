Iowa COVID-19 death toll climbs to 8,501 in new report

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed another 184 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, raising the statewide death toll from the virus to 8,501 in less than two years.

In the last week there have been 31,301 positive test results confirmed at state labs. This does not include at-home test results. The state’s average positive rate for the last two weeks is 25.2%. That means more than one-in-four tests at state labs have been positive.

There are currently 929 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, including 165 in the ICU. Those numbers are both down slightly from Monday. 68% of those in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The CDC reports that 60.2% of Iowans are fully vaccinated.

The state continues to see an an increase in outbreaks of the coronavirus at long term care facilities. There are currently 86 outbreaks reported in Iowa, an increase of ten outbreaks since Monday.