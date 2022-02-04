IOWA — The latest report on the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa shows cases numbers and hospitalizations continue to decline sharply, while more long term facilities are reporting outbreaks.

According to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 741 people currently hospitalized in Iowa who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, including 105 in the ICU. Those numbers are both down from Wednesday’s report and continue the recent downward trend in numbers. 67% of those in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. This again underscores the consistent advice from medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness even when they don’t prevent infection.

In the last week, the state has confirmed 16,643 new positive cases of the coronavirus. This does not include positive tests from at-home kids that aren’t report to state labs. Over the last 14 days, 18.9% of test results at state labs were positive. That number is down significantly in recent weeks but remains well above the rate before the current peak of the virus began last fall.

While most COVID-19 rates and statistics are falling, one continues to climb. The state is now reporting outbreaks of the virus at 115 long term care facilities. That’s an increase of six facilities reporting outbreaks since Wednesday.