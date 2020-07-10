Iowa COVID-19 Cases Climb, IDPH Reports 744 New Cases and 3 More Deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows 744 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state and three more Iowans have died from the virus.

The new numbers reflect testing reported over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Thursday and 10:00 a.m. Friday.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 744 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 392 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 15 long term care facilities in Iowa.

The number of positive COVID-19 tests for the same 24-hour period of time was 744 bringing the total number of positive tests to 33,756.

The IDPH site shows 9,146 tests were completed in the 24 hour period with the positivity rate of 8.1%.

There are 169 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. That number is up by just one from the previous day. Fifty-four of those patients are in intensive care, a daily increase of five. There are 26 patients on ventilators, up by three from the previous day. There are 775 ventilators available statewide.

Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 25,750 are recovered.

These results stem from testing of 361,252 individuals thus far.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,406 people who tested positive out of the 34,916 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.