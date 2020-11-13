Iowa Couple’s ‘Huck Finn’ Inspired Getaway Runs Aground

(WOWT/NBC News) An Iowa couple’s “Huckleberry Finn” inspired river journey has run aground.

Stephanie Parker and Johnny Pippin had hoped to escape the stresses of 2020 by boating from Sioux City to Florida.

Running aground and nearly sinking wasn’t something they’d anticipated.

“Yesterday as I’m putting on coveralls instead of a bikini, I said ‘Yeah, this is not the plan,'” Parker says.

They’re now stranded on the banks of the Missouri River just outside of Omaha, using a pump to keep their damaged boat afloat.

While ankle-deep river water makes the cabin unlivable, colder weather hinders camping. Now, the couple is spending a lot of their time at a friend’s apartment and a group called Omaha River Rats is providing land transportation while helping plan repairs.

“People’s generosity toward somebody they don’t know, there’s still a lot of good people out here,” Pippin says.

