Iowa Couple Enjoys Window Visit After Months Apart

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Nursing homes and senior living communities are beginning to ease some visitor restrictions after months on lockdown.

During that time, it has been a struggle keeping residents connected to their loved ones. Now some families are coming face to face at last.

“We’ve had to do a lot of Skype and FaceTime. So our residents have been able to virtually see their families,” explained Lindsey Loftsgard, wellness director at Brio of Johnston.

That’s how Hazel and Lou Schroedel have stayed in touch. The husband and wife of 67 years are separated right now. She’s on the independent living side at Brio. He’s on the side that requires more care. Today, they’re finally together.

“This is better because we can really talk,” said Hazel Schroedel.

She is really seeing her husband for the first time since March.

“It’s amazing how good it feels. He’s right there alive and breathing,” she said.

The two can hear and see each other through a window box. The couple, separated by glass, can safely catch up in person.

“These window box visits are safe. And we have strict guidelines for family or any visitors that come on campus to do a window box visit, but our main goal is to keep our residents safe,” said Loftsgard.

Hazel is still waiting for the day she can safely hug her husband.

“Some day, the good Lord willing,” she said.

While this isn’t the same, nothing is. Yet for Hazel and Lou, it feels pretty close.

The window boxes are a big hit so far. Loftsgard says they’re lifting everyone’s spirits.

“Their faces just light up. People will touch on the windows. I saw a resident and their spouse kiss on the glass,” said Loftsgard.

Pella Corporation donated the windows for these safe family visits. Brio staff is still working on a third window box for another wing at the facility.