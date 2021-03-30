Iowa County Sees Vaccine Supply Increase from 100 to 1,400 in One Week

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — When the Iowa Department of Public Health let Humboldt County health leaders know they were getting a large increase in the weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, the local team got to work. With so much additional Pfizer vaccines headed their way, county leaders decided to plan back-to-back mass vaccination clinics for Wednesday and Thursday at the county fairgrounds. Filling the appointments wasn’t a problem.

Public Health Director Joleen Sernett said that they decided to initially make appointments available to primarily residents who were older or had chronic health conditions.

Sernett said the county usually gets about 100 doses per week. But this week’s supply would be about 1,400 doses. “We were able to fill about half of those appointments,” she said.

So she said they opened up appointments to anyone at least 16 years of age. And the remaining appointments filled fast. By Tuesday, there were none remaining. Although, the county allowed people to get on a waiting list in case anyone didn’t show up for either of the clinics.

“Getting the vaccines into the arms of Iowans is helping us all move forward,” Sernett said of the efforts to take on the massive logistical task of hosting mass clinics on consecutive days.

The county has about 10,000 residents. With this week’s significantly increased vaccine supply, Humboldt County Memorial Hospital CEO Michelle Sleiter expected residents from outside the county to sign up for the larger immunization clinics.

The vaccination clinics will be the largest the county has undertaken so far. “We’ve had to strategize on how to prioritize,” she said thinking back to the previous 100-dose weekly supply.

A 1,400-dose allotment brings a different level of strategizing, but she said the staff isn’t fazed. “We are full and ready to rock tomorrow,” she said.