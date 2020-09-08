Iowa Country Music Artist Making a Name for Himself With Hit Song ‘Single Mom’

Adam Whitehead said it was “absolutely surreal” hearing his own music being played on the same radio stations he grew up listening to in Iowa.

Whitehead, who grew up outside Lynnville and graduated from Pella High School, has made a name for himself after releasing his song “Single Mom.”

“Single Mom” became popular with single mothers on TikTok who identified with its lyrics and used it in their videos on the app. Whitehead even earned some national attention when his “Single Mom EP” hit #2 on the Apple Country Albums Charts.

Whitehead spoke to WHO 13 about his experience since releasing his hit song and an upcoming benefit concert he will be performing at in October.