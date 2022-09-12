IOWA — Farmers moved another week towards harvest in Iowa, but the crop conditions are moving in the wrong direction. According to the weekly USDA crop report, Iowa corn and soybean conditions were downgraded in the last weeek.

Just 63% of each crop is currently rated good-to-excellent by the USDA. That’s is a 3% drop from last week’s report. Farmers had six days of field work last week despite rainfall across the state, but that moisture is coming too late to make up for the lack of growth due to this summer’s drought.

The USDA crop report shows 55% of topsoil in the state has at least adequate moisture, while just 45% was short on moisture. Northwest Iowa continues to see the worst of the drought conditions in the state.