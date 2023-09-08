DES MOINES, Iowa – Fans can fuel the CyHawk rivalry by filling up their gas tanks.

Iowa Corn is partnering with Kwik Star for a competition between consumers. Pumps will be decked out in either Cyclone or Hawkeye colors. Fans can cheer on their favorite team by choosing which one to use.

Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Stan Nelson says the goal is to encourage more Iowans to fill their tanks with E15, frequently sold as Unleaded 88, in support of Iowa farmers.

“We’re using our products, and the CyHawk Series is also an opportunity for us to say thank you to the to the state for using our products,” Nelson said. “This is about Iowa. We’re celebrating Iowa. We’re celebrating the feature that we have two power five colleges in the state and we’re embracing that.”

Iowans can fuel up at pumps already wrapped in Ankeny, Johnston, and Ames as they make their way to Ames for the CyHawk football game on Saturday.

Stay tuned for more details on the competition from Iowa Corn.