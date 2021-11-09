Iowa corn farmers hustle to complete harvest ahead of expected rainfall

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – The latest report from the USDA shows 84% of corn and 95% of soybeans are already out of the fields in Iowa. Farmers who haven’t finished harvesting are now hustling to beat the rain.

As the combines in the fields race to complete the remaining rows, the farmers driving them reflect on this year’s harvest.

“Slow but hopefully we can get done here,” Jon Brockman, a farmer near Melbourne, said. “We’re down to the last 10 acres or so.”

For 800 acres, Brockman’s had to deal with machinery breaking down and weather delaying progress. Yet so far, he’s pleased with this year’s yields.

“It’s been real good, been surprisingly good,” Brockman said.

While the latest progress report from the USDA shows Iowa’s corn harvest is almost complete, this year’s corn crop is predicted to bring record numbers: a projected 15 billion bushel harvest in the U.S.

With Iowa being the nation’s top corn producing state, Brockman knows cost will be affected.

“The price is still decent, but it’ll probably go down eventually,” Brockman said. “Always does, just got to take advantage of it while you can because it doesn’t last forever.”

As farmers approach the finish line, they now wait to see if the growing season was a success.