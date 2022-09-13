DES MOINES, Iowa — Flags that include profanity along with President Joe Biden’s name fly at some homes, including some in U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ congressional district. During an interview on WHO 13 Miller-Meeks–a Second District Republican seeking re-election in the newly-configured 1st Congressional District–didn’t call on supporters of former president Donald Trump to take down the flags, but she did say that people should behave better toward those who disagree with them.

“Both sides need to stop the vindictiveness. They need to stop the anger,” Miller-Meeks said, “We as a country have tremendous challenges. But as a country, we have met those challenges. We have had challenges worse than this. We have put men on the moon. We have come through a recession. We have gone through World War Two. We need our presidents, our elected leaders to rise to a higher standard to be the bigger person and to bring us together and unify us…to meet the challenges that we face.”

The flags–and the profane message they include–are not new. Supporters of Trump carried banners and wore shirts that also included the anti-Biden message when Trump held a campaign rally at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines last October.