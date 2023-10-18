WASHINGTON D.C. — Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she received death threats after changing her vote for House Speaker on Wednesday.

Rep. Miller-Meeks voted for Representative Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House during the first round of voting, but switched her vote to Appropriations Committee Chairwoman and Rep. Kay Granger in the second round. She said in a statement that she changed her vote because she believed Jordan didn’t have enough votes to secure the nomination.

Since her vote for Granger, Miller-Meeks said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she’s “received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls.”

You can read Miller-Meeks’ entire statement below:

Yesterday, I voted to support Jim Jordan’s candidacy for Speaker of the House. I voted for Jim Jordan for the greater good of the House Republican Party, based on our Conference meeting and the test Speaker ballot that was cast earlier this week. However, after one round of votes, with my support, he was not able to secure enough votes for the Speaker nomination and my initial concerns about threatening tactics of Jim Jordan’s supporters, including from members of Congress, increased despite assurances. Today, it became abundantly clear early in the roll call vote, that Jim Jordan still did not have the votes necessary to become Speaker. Given the concerns I had before any vote and the ability of the speaker designee to unify the conference, I voted in support of Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger to serve as Speaker of the House. I voted for Chairwoman Granger because she has demonstrated great leadership this year by bringing forth, and passing, fiscally responsible, single-subject appropriations bills and is a staunch conservative. However, since my vote in support of Chairwoman Granger, I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls. The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully. One thing I cannot stomach, or support, is a bully. Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech. That’s why I spoke out forcefully against censorship and suppression during the COVID-19 pandemic. I did not stand for bullies before I voted for Chairwoman Granger and when I voted for Speaker designee Jordan, and I will not bend to bullies now. I understand that voting against Rep. Jordan is not popular at this time. I respected Jim enough to vote for him, knowing he did not have the votes to be elected. We have had numerous calls to all our offices, and many have urges that I support Jim Jordan and many others urged me to look for a conservative consensus candidate. Our party needs a consensus candidate so we can get back to the work forwarding appropriations, supporting Israel, and stopping the insane policies of the Biden Administration. Policies that are causing sky high prices and interest rates, an invasion of our southern border, undermining our national security, and bringing countless pounds of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into our country. The Office of Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks