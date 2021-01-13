Iowa Congressional Delegation Splits Along Party Lines as President Trump Faces Second Impeachment Vote

IOWA — Iowa’s four members of Congress will split their votes on a second impeachment of President Donald Trump along party lines, just as they did when Trump was impeached in December 2019.

Representatives Axne, Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks (who has been seated conditionally while her election is challenged in the US House) have announced their intentions on how they’ll vote when asked whether or not to impeach President Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection after a horde of his supporters stormed the US Capitol last week, beating one police officer to death. Four other deaths are linked to the riot as well.

Rep. Axne, Iowa’s lone Democrat in Congress, plans to vote for impeachment. Representatives Feenstra, Hinson and Miller-Meeks plan, all Republicans, plan to vote ‘no’.

Here are the statements released by each member of Congress this week:

Cindy Axne

Rep. Cindy Axne

(D) Iowa

“One week ago, the dangerous and deceitful rhetoric disseminated by President Trump incited an insurrection that led to the deaths of five Americans – including one Capitol Police officer.

This violent attack on our democracy was no accident. For months, the President had used the power and pulpit of his office to spread lies about the legitimacy and security of our elections. And then, in a desperate attempt to overturn his own loss, he pressed his supporters to impede the certification of his own election.

The President’s actions – the deliberate repetition of falsehoods and calls to ignore a democratic election – must have consequences. Incitement of an insurrection is a high crime against the United States, and the Constitutional consequence for such an act is impeachment. Therefore, I will vote to impeach President Donald Trump today.

Regardless of the remaining time in the President’s term, his crime is too great for us to ignore. For the safety of our nation and its citizens, President Trump must be removed from office.”

Randy Feenstra

Rep. Randy Feenstra

(R) Iowa

“I will be voting no on impeachment. President Trump, who has committed to a peaceful transition of power, only has seven days left in his term. It is time for our country to come together and move forward — not to pursue divisive and rushed political exercises.

“It has been a challenging year, but we must not forget that we are one Nation, under God — and I’m confident that together, we can work towards a brighter future. I was elected by the great people of Iowa’s 4th District to deliver results, and with their input and feedback, that’s exactly what I plan to do as we move forward and focus on conducting the business of our country.”

Ashley Hinson

Rep. Ashley Hinson

(R) Iowa

“The violence in the Capitol last week was unacceptable and those involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As more details emerge about the attack, I am increasingly grateful to the heroic Capitol Police officers who kept us safe–and am devastated they lost some of their own in the name of protecting us.

“I believe the President bears responsibility and that is why I urged him personally to call off those who were violently storming the Capitol last week. I wish he had spoken up sooner, but he did not. Words matter; there must be accountability for those who feed into dangerous rhetoric on either side of the ideological spectrum.

“However, impeachment is the wrong path forward for several reasons. Speaker Pelosi is bypassing regular order – including the process of collecting evidence, conducting committee hearings, and having preliminary votes – to rush toward a second impeachment of President Trump. Just a week out from a new Administration, impeachment will only serve to feed the flames and further divide our nation.

“Next week, there will be a peaceful transition of power to the Biden Administration, and we must re-focus on moving this country forward and solving the everyday problems facing Americans. Amid the chaos, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present real challenges to working people and businesses – Iowans are still trying to put food on the table, handle homeschooling, and struggling to pay their bills.

“I remain focused on solving these problems. This week, my team and I continued to have productive conversations with the Biden Transition Team on ways we can work together for Iowans. I also spoke with Secretary-Designate Vilsack about key agriculture priorities I aim to work with him on and I hope he is confirmed by the Senate.

“While last week was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, I am committed to unifying our country and serving Iowans because I know there will be brighter days ahead.”

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks

(R) Iowa

“With President Trump’s public concession and commitment to an orderly transition of power, Representative Miller-Meeks believes that impeaching the president with only a few days left in his term would only further divide the American people and make it harder for President-Elect Joe Biden to unite the country. The people of Iowa sent Representative Miller-Meeks to Congress to work on health care reform, lower the cost of prescription drugs, help end this pandemic, and get Iowans safely back to work. That will remain her focus.”