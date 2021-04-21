Iowa College Vaccination Clinics Continue With Two Dose Options

IOWA CITY, IOWA — Thousands of University of Iowa students got their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Its a part of a plan to vaccinate as many students as possible before they head home at the end of the semester.

Iowa public health officials were hopeful earlier this Spring that the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine would allow them to quickly vaccinated thousands of Iowa college students with one dose. Use of the ‘J&J’ vaccine is now on pause due to extremely rare blood clots caused in some patients. “We’ve had to be flexible with supply and changes as people are aware of an opportunity presented itself where we could get back vaccine today and tomorrow and then finish by the end of finals,” said Dr. Paul Natvig at the vaccination event on campus.

Later this week more than 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered during a vaccination clinic at Iowa State University.