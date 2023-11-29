“Iowa. Great colors—easy to spell.”

Those were Kirk Ferentz’s words, just Tuesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, they were on a shirt at RayGun in the East Village.

“It’s a fun slogan, it’s positive, it plays off of kind of like Sassy Kirk,” said owner, Mike Draper.

RayGun learned long ago to pay attention when Kirk Ferentz takes to the mic.

“As wild as it sounds, when Kirk starts wandering off script, and just speaking off the cuff at press conferences, some of that stuff is gold!” Draper laughed.

But it wasn’t until recently that they—and others—could do something with that gold. Universities have learned to loosen up with their licensing, and to HURRY up with their approvals.

“With this shirt in particular,” Draper said, “it was the fastest probably ever. Under 20 minutes.”

It’s not just universities, it’s brands in general. If there’s a positive message to be spread—either by social media or by local businesses like this—let it happen.

“It’s gone from total control over the message from the top to you want people disseminating the message,” Draper said.

The RayGun shelves provide plenty of examples of new connections with national brands, but also of local inroads paved by NIL.

Some have been making money for athletes for years, others will hit the shelves tomorrow.

“I think there’s always a way to find the entertaining side of it and it’s fun to be a part of,” Draper said.

While shelf lives in this world are notoriously short, this one could last forever. It has RayGun hoping for more.

“I think Kirk says he’s going to coach until they tell him to sit down,” Draper winked, “but whenever he’s taking a break (give us a call). It’d be great to have him part-time kicking out some of these slogans.”