WHO 13 NEWS – After upsetting Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen, the Saint Peter’s University men’s basketball team is getting some love from an Iowa school.

Upper Iowa University is a Division II school in Fayette County, and they are also the peacocks. They made a pump up video to show their support.

Packy Bowling works for the alumni office at Upper Iowa and believes they’re the only two universities in the nation to use the bird as a mascot.

“We looked everywhere, we’re the only two that we can find. We’re about 99.99% certain,” Bowling said. “And I just figured we’re a small little school out here trying to, you know, we’re David and they’re Goliath. The same thing with St. Peter’s. They’re a number 15 seed. They’re a Cinderella story and we wanted to just show them our love and our support.”

Saint Peter’s Athletics did respond to Upper Iowa via Twitter. Bowling hopes the two universities will continue to have a relationship in the future.