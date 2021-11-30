Iowa Clinic set to host multiple pediatric vaccine clinics

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Clinic has been vaccinating kids for the last month and they are about to give children the second dose of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine.

A vaccine clinic is taking place on Wednesday at the Iowa Clinic’s West Des Moines location, with another on Dec. 22. The clinic has already vaccinated hundreds of kids in just a month.

“It is conservative to say that we have gone between 700-800 pediatric patients between 5-11 years old,” said Dr. Daniel Pelzer, a pediatrician at The Iowa Clinic. “Those are first doses and we are doing our second dose clinics this weekend for the majority of them that were done in early November. We are now giving them in our departments everyday.”

The clinic is now accepting patients to come in and get vaccinated just as a regular appointment, as well as its large events on the weekends.

“We have had a few successful Saturdays of over 300 children that have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in those 5-11 age groups,” said Pelzer.

Pelzer added that it was a great feeling to take families fears away of having to worry about the consequences of the virus in their children.

To sign up for a vaccination time, go to The Iowa Clinic’s website.