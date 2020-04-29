Iowa Civil Rights Group Condemning President’s Executive Action Opening Meat Plants

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s executive order to open meat processing plants may open up the supply chain but Iowa Latino leaders see it differently. “If he is allowed to do this, the blood of Latinos and immigrants will be spilled on the meat Americans will be eating from here on out.”

Joe Henry serves on the League of United Latin American Citzens of Iowa Council 307 which represents many workers that will be required to head back into those meat processing plants. “These workers are very afraid. I’m getting phone calls all the time and our activists are getting phone calls. Workers don’t know what to do. They can’t believe the President of the United States would be forcing them to go into a gas chamber because that is what it is going to be.”



Governor Reynolds applauds new OSHA and CDC guidelines released Sunday for meat processing plants which includes cleaning of shared tool, screening employees before work, managing workers showing symptoms, work practice controls, appropriate ppe and social distancing in the work place. “It helps not only keep the processing plants going but helps us identify the scope and really make sure we are providing the workers what they need so they feel comfortable working in a safe environment,” said Reynolds.



With large outbreaks at Iowa meat processing plants like Tyson, Prestage Foods and National Beef forcing some temporary shutdowns LULAC says the executive action isn’t about safety. Henry said, “The profits of these companies are being placed before the safety of the workers.”

They are encouraging Iowans to help take those profits away. “Starting on Friday we are going to have a meatless May. We are going to urge people to stop eating corporate beef, poultry and pork,” said Henry who added that locally produced meat purchased by residents directly from farmers will not not be a part of the boycott.

Henry says for many of the Latino workers at these facilities the treatment is nothing new. “This President has been condemning immigrants and undocumented immigrants from before he got elected and he’s continued to attack them but yet they are essential workers they have been feeding the nation,” Henry said.

LULAC wants undocumented workers that they say are in these factories rewarded for the risk with temporary legal status. Henry said, “We will all be judged on whether we value humanity or if we are going to allow the profit motive of the corporation.”

Earlier this afternoon, Tyson announced their employees will receive two five-hundred dollar bonuses. One will be handed out in May and another in July. They are also increasing short-term disability to encourage sick workers to stay home.