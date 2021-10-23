Iowa City man hit and killed on Interstate 35 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa City man was identified as the person hit and killed on Interstate 35 in southwestern Warren County Friday evening.

The accident happened at 7:25 p.m. around mile marker 45 on I-35, west of New Virginia. A vehicle traveling southbound on I-35 became disabled in the outside lane after hitting a deer. A passenger, 69-year-old Steven Kohli, got out of the vehicle to inspect the damage. While doing that, Kohli was hit and killed by another vehicle traveling southbound, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.