Iowa City Health Officials Say Local Leaders Must Implement Mask Mandates

WAUKEE, Iowa — Experts at the University of Iowa Hospitals say local leaders must stand up if the Governor will not implement statewide mask mandates.

University of Iowa Hospitals said we are now in the third peak in COVID-19 cases, the city of Waukee is seeing those numbers climb in their community. The mayor decided to take matters into her own hands and implement a mask mandate.

“We know that the fact that the infection rate is so high, that it is so robust across all Iowa communities that enough Iowans are not taking this seriously,” University of Iowa Hospitals CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said.

“What is concerning me is that we’re still on the curve, and we’ve got to flatten,” Gunasekaran said. “Public Awareness is in fact the only thing that can really mitigate the spread of the disease.”

Governor Reynolds continues to ask Iowans to wear masks but has never implemented a statewide face mask mandate.

“I think absolutely state government needs to do its part, I think that local government needs to do its part, and I also think that private enterprises need to do their part and ultimately the public needs to do their part, but I don’t think that anyone can be on the sidelines is my point,” Gunasekaran said.

Stepping off the sidelines is the City of Waukee’s Mayor Courtney Clarke. She implemented a city-wide mask mandate Friday to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Waukee and help keep businesses open.

“Local businesses have really been very much between a rock and a hard place, and, and they don’t want to turn away customers but at the same time they need to protect their staff and themselves. And we’re hopeful that this will provide a backstop for them that this is an additional support for them to say to their customers, it is required by the city of Waukee, we are not allowed to serve you if you do not wear a mask,” Clarke said.

Clarke said the Waukee Public Safety Department will be enforcing this mask mandate. The first two weeks the department will respond to calls and be focused on providing education and masks, but after that, folks could face a fine.

“So the first instance is $15, payable within 30 days, and so it’s not overly burdensome but we do want to, for people to realize that we are enforcing this, and we do believe that compliance will actually slow community spread which is incredibly important as we would all like to be able to celebrate the holidays with our families and you can’t do that when you’re in quarantine,” Clarke said.

The mask mandate in Waukee begins Monday November 9th at 5 p.m. and will be in effect until December 31st.