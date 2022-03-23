DES MOINES, Iowa — Several childcare bills made it out of the second funnel last week at the Iowa statehouse. Childcare is at the center of attention right now, but professionals in the industry are split on how to go about fixing it.

House File 2198 is the bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to work full time in childcare centers. Last week, the ratio changes for providers to children was added as an amendment to this bill, which allowed it to get past the funnel.

The Alliance for Iowa YMCAs is for both of these changes. They believe that this will allow different locations to assess the needs of their community and change what they see fit.

“It is not that every ‘Y’ will be doing this,” said Carol Hibbs, CEO of the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA. “Our position is that ‘Y’s’ will evaluate their situation and decide whether or not they are able to.”

Hibbs added that most 16 and 17-year-olds would be watching children in after-school programs or summer programs. She also wanted to make clear that it is not every kid that age that gets hired; the specific YMCA location will decide if they are mature enough to handle the childcare responsibility.

“To the discretion of each center, particularly YMCA’s across the state we’re a large provider of childcare,” said Hibbs. “We require our staff to take a lot of training providing a lot of oversight to that.”

But other childcare professionals in the state say that these changes are terrible. And in an effort to try to help the shrinking workforce in the industry; it will speed up the regression even more.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said Anissa Deay, the school director of Primrose School of Urbandale. “The thing is that parents shouldn’t have to compromise quality care because we are shoving kids into a classroom.”

Deay said there is no way these changes if passed, would be applied at her childcare facility. She listed the problems with increasing the ratio of younger children.

“Having more children is not going to create a very respectful environment for 2’s that are just learning their bodies and potty training and getting to know their friends and how to play appropriately,” said Deay “But also it is not going to be a healthy work environment for teachers that are new to the field.”

Burnout is something that is forcing a lot of teachers in the industry to leave; and other childcare centers in the metro agree.

There is not a specific timeframe that this single bill could be brought to the debate floor, but it will not be brought out until Republicans agree on all of the changes.