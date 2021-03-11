Iowa Charities Welcome New Child Tax Credit in COVID-19 Relief Bill

IOWA — The COVID-19 relief bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday includes an overhaul of the child tax credit system that could mean more money for more parents later this year.

The bill increases federal child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,600 per child annually. The bill also makes more low income Americans eligible for the full tax credit while also making fewer higher-earning Americans eligible.

Leaders with a wide array of charitable groups around Central Iowa say they welcome the change. They say need has never been greater.

“These are people that have never used our services before, have donated to the Army but they are here, brand new, have never needed our services before. We’re seeing an increase in the amount of people that are calling for rent assistance for utility assistance,” says Bobby Key with the Salvation Army in Des Moines.