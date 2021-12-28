Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa marked a major milestone on Tuesday: 175 years of statehood.

President James K. Polk signed a bill making Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. At the time, Iowa’s population was estimated as fewer than 100,000 people. Now, there are nearly 3.2 million people living in the state.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Tuesday naming today Iowa Statehood Day.

Iowa became part of the United States with the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. It became its own territory in 1838, separating from the Wisconsin Territory.

Native Americans lived in what is now Iowa for thousands of years before it became part of the U.S.