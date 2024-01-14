DES MOINES, IOWA — How committed are Iowans to their presidential candidate? We’ll find out on Monday as with record-breaking Caucus Night temperatures predicted. The high temperature on Monday is only expected to reach -3 in Des Moines, with a low temperature of -12 and wind chills up to 30 below zero. Those would be the lowest highs and lows in the 52 year history of the Iowa Caucuses. Only once – during the 1972 Democratic caucus – have temperatures dropped below zero on Caucus Night.

Here is a look at the weather on every Caucus day in Iowa.

Date High Temp Low Temp Jan 24, 1972 25 -4 Jan 19,1976 42 7 Jan 21, 1980 33 24 Feb 20,1984 49 22 Feb 8, 1988 36 10 Feb 10, 1992 44 24 Feb 12, 1996 30 22 Jan 24, 2000 41 5 Jan 19, 2004 16 2 Jan 3, 2008 30 4 Jan 3, 2012 40 10 Feb 1, 2016 47 27 Feb 3, 2020 36 29