Iowa is once again the center of the political world as Iowans prepare to cast the first in the nation votes in the Republican presidential nominating process. Iowa Republicans will head to their caucus sites on January 15th to make their voices the first to be heard in choosing a candidate to face President Joe Biden.

The months, weeks, days and hours before the final count is announced will be filled with hundreds of campaign events from nearly a dozen Republican candidates. These are the latest campaign visits to central Iowa announced by the candidates:

Vivek Ramaswamy – August 25th-26th

Friday, August 25th Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek

9:15 AM

Fireside Bistro

1700 W 2nd Ave

Indianola, IA 50125 Lunch Roundtable with Vivek

12:15 PM

Butcher’s Brewhuis

822 Main St

Pella, IA 5021 A Conversation with Vivek

3 PM

Pizza Ranch

1500 W 18th St S

Newton, IA 50208 Polk County Summer Sizzle

5 PM

Horizon Events Center

2100 NW 100th St

Clive, IA 50325

Saturday, August 26th Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek

9:15 AM

Winterset VFW Post 8142

116 North 3rd St

Winterset, IA 50273 India Day Celebration

11:30 AM

Living History Farms

11121 Hickman Rd

Urbandale, IA 50322

