Iowa is once again the center of the political world as Iowans prepare to cast the first in the nation votes in the Republican presidential nominating process. Iowa Republicans will head to their caucus sites on January 15th to make their voices the first to be heard in choosing a candidate to face President Joe Biden.
The months, weeks, days and hours before the final count is announced will be filled with hundreds of campaign events from nearly a dozen Republican candidates. These are the latest campaign visits to central Iowa announced by the candidates:
Vivek Ramaswamy – August 25th-26th
- Friday, August 25th
- Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek
9:15 AM
Fireside Bistro
1700 W 2nd Ave
Indianola, IA 50125
- Lunch Roundtable with Vivek
12:15 PM
Butcher’s Brewhuis
822 Main St
Pella, IA 5021
- A Conversation with Vivek
3 PM
Pizza Ranch
1500 W 18th St S
Newton, IA 50208
- Polk County Summer Sizzle
5 PM
Horizon Events Center
2100 NW 100th St
Clive, IA 50325
- Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek
- Saturday, August 26th
- Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek
9:15 AM
Winterset VFW Post 8142
116 North 3rd St
Winterset, IA 50273
- India Day Celebration
11:30 AM
Living History Farms
11121 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
- Breakfast Roundtable with Vivek