The cost of beef continues to rise across the country thanks to record demand, and the lowest supply of cattle in over 50 years.

“The drought is the main driver for the liquidation because if you don’t have rain, you don’t have grass, you can’t feed the cows in the rougher areas (like) the high plains, western mountains, that kind of thing,” Riceville cattle farmer Bob Noble said.

Noble’s family has been raising feeder cattle in the area for generations; currently he manages roughly 1,000 head of feeder cattle. Earlier this year the USDA released their herd numbers nationwide, showing the smallest supply of beef cattle since the 1960s. The drought is having an impact on the size of cattle herds, but Noble said current prices are closely in-line with the ten-year average from the past 70 years; meaning prices are expected to come down in the short term as cattle numbers climb. In the meantime, cattle farmers and meat processors are finding ways to be more efficient with less.

“Last year beef production in the United States set an all-time record high. Just imagine how we’ve got the most beef produced ever with a cow herd almost two-thirds the size of what we had previously. So, that efficiency is what’s doing it, driving it and we’re figuring out how to maintain the quality as well,” Noble said.

Entry into the beef industry is still very challenging, Noble said. Young farmers face tight margins and ongoing challenges marketing their cows to buyers to produce beef products. He said most focus on limiting risk, but the approach can also cut into profitability.