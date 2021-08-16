Iowa boy dies after going missing in water at Rock Creek State Park

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A 9-year-old Iowa boy has died after he went missing in the water at Rock Creek State Park in Jasper County.

Steven Streets of Melbourne, Iowa, went missing in the water in the beach area at Rock Creek State Park around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders located Steven about eight minutes later and began CPR. He was then transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Des Moines area.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that Steven died. Officials have not speculated why he went under the water.

Rock Creek Lake, located in eastern Jasper County, is one of central Iowa’s most popular lakes, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.