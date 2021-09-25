Iowa boy dies after accident during homecoming parade

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — A 12-year-old boy has died after being injured in an accident during a homecoming parade in western Iowa on Friday.

Families within the Westwood Community School District gathered at the football field to talk to one another after a boy was seriously hurt in an accident during a homecoming parade in Sloan, Iowa. One person told KCAU 9, Kage McDonald, 12, who was a junior high football player and cross country runner, was on a trailer when he fell off during the parade. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities said more information about the accident will be released at a later time.

Westwood Schools were celebrating their Homecoming Week and were set to host Hinton for their homecoming game. However, the game was postponed until Saturday.

The president of the Westwood Ministerial Association said he knows the community will pull through together following the tragic accident.

“You know, if you just sit there and don’t be able to share it with somebody, be able to get it out it’s next to impossible to get through times like this. You’ve got to know that you’re not alone, and this community has done very very well in that. That’s one of the reasons I’m so proud to be a part of this community. We realize that there are people going through tough times, and we’re going to stand with them and help them through these tough times,” said Richard Moore.