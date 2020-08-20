Iowa Board of Regents Waives ACT and SAT Tests Requirements for State Schools

AMES, Iowa– The Iowa Board of Regents has decided to waive the requirement for high school students to take ACTs and SATs for admission to Iowa state schools — Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa, and the University of Iowa.

Iowa State’s admissions office said without considering these standardized tests, they’ll conduct holistic reviews of a student’s academic records.

“We know that students who have a solid background of courses are going to do really well at Iowa State and that can be a pretty close proxy for standardized test scores since that’s the information that’s tested on those tests,” Executive Director of Admissions, Katherine Johnson said.

The Board of Regents came to the decision of waiving ACT and SAT test requirements after witnessing complications in the spring as students were unable to sign up for the tests or their test had been canceled.

Johnson said this alleviates the stress for students of having to find a test site during the pandemic.

Johnson also said these tests are not only important for admissions but financial aid and course placements as well.

The Board of Regents said this is only a temporary waiver, but many schools have been moving away from these tests.

According to fairtest.org over 1,000 U.S colleges and universities will make decisions about applicants without regard to test scores. Critics of the tests have long argued that they reflect income more than ability.

“Both the SAT and the ACT have actually faced criticism that they were culturally biased in different ways,” Public Information Officer at Iowa College Aid, Elizabeth Keest Sedrel said. “In essence, the argument was that test for instance like ACT, that was created in the middle of the United States in a very white state and a very middle-class area would be written in a way that would be, not intentionally favoring, but certainly would speak more directly to students who came from that background.”

Sedrel also mentioned that administrators of these standardized tests have started making strides to become more inclusive.

“ACT issues yearly what it calls a fairness report. And it has consultants that work with it to make sure that questions are not framed in a way that unintentionally is biased against students of color or lower-income students,” Sedrel said. “SAT launched something last year that they call Landscape. And this is basically some context to go with the SAT scores. It looks at a lot of other factors surrounding that student’s education.”

This waiver currently only applies to the 2021-22 school year.