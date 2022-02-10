IOWA — A private company could lose the right to build a carbon pipeline through land the company doesn’t own.

Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed a carbon dioxide pipeline connecting Iowa’s ethanol plants. The gas would then be piped to a storage facility in South Dakota.

Summit has requested the right to use eminent domain if needed to secure the land required to build the pipeline.

The Iowa Utilities Board is yet to rule on the request but the proposal might not even get that far. State Senator Jeff Taylor has introduced a bill blocking the use of eminent domain and giving landowners the right to refuse.

If approved. the entire project could be in trouble.

“It’s becoming a topic of conversation. I don’t know if I could find – I haven’t talked to one landowner that’s in favor of this. Not one,” said farmer Deb Main.

Summit Carbon Solutions says it has — claiming the company has already reached easement agreements with hundreds of farmers.