KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk.

It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a bicycle westbound on Highway 136 when the bike was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle driven by 70-year-old Sharon Robey of Niota, Illinois. The report said the bike ended up under the front right corner of the vehicle.

Pfeiferling died from his injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.