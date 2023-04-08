DES MOINES, Iowa — As the weather continues getting warmer, more people will ditch the car for a bike or they may walk instead. That’s why it’s even more important drivers keep their eyes on the road.

April is national Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, 3,522 people were killed in the U.S. due to distracted driving in 2021.

Iowa Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Mark Wyatt said he’s seen plenty of close calls on the road because a driver was focusing on their phone. Many daytime crashes involving a cyclist included distracted driving. He added this is preventable and it’s not very hard.

“Paying attention, it’s slowing down, it’s being prepared to notice your surroundings,” he said. “And I think that it is just paying attention, slow your speed when you need to, and expect that you’re going to encounter bicyclists and pedestrians.”

Wyatt said it’s OK for people to use their phone while on the road, but they need to do it in hands-free or Bluetooth mode.

Iowa lawmakers are also looking at changing distracted driving laws. A bill, which passed the state Senate with broad bipartisan support is now working its way through the House of Representatives. It would require drivers to use their phone in hands-free mode. Current law only bans texting while driving.