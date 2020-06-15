Iowa Bar Association to Host Webinar on COVID-19 Related Legal Issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Bar Association, Iowa Legal Aid, and the Polk County Bar Association have joined forces to host the People’s Law School, a webinar to assist Iowans with legal cases caused by the pandemic. The two biggest subject matters they’ll be focusing on in Tuesday’s webinar are housing and unemployment.

Iowa Legal Aid said it has been getting a lot of questions on the COVID-19 Legal Advice Hotline, regarding what to do if someone is afraid to go back to work if a company isn’t following proper safety guidelines. The firm has also been asked how to prevent an eviction if a person is still unemployed and unable to pay rent, especially now that the eviction moratorium in Iowa has expired.

General Counsel at Iowa Legal Aid, Alex Kornya said there are many solutions to these problems and there isn’t one size fits all when it comes to legal advice.

So they’re giving the public a chance to submit specific questions that will be answered at tomorrow’s event.

“The People’s Law School is another way in which people can get good information that is vetted, that they can hopefully use to be able to realize the promise of all members of our society have equal access or an equal access to justice,” Kornya said.

Kornya said Tuesday night he will be emphasizing that even though the eviction moratorium in the state has expired, the federal CARES Act still protects those who live in certain types of federal connected housing until July 25th. After July 25th, those who are being evicted due to nonpayment must receive a 30-day notice.

For those who are apprehensive about returning to work, Kornya explains that there are ways for employees to challenge an appeal of continued unemployment if an employer isn’t maintaining a safe workplace. However, he says this does come with risk.

“If for some reason you did challenge and lose then there could be an overpayment issue. And so, again, because everyone’s situation is different. It’s really important that it talks to someone about their particular facts,” Kornya said.

To register for the People’s Law School, visit the Iowa Bar Association’s website.