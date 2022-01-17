Iowa averaging 5,200+ new positive COVID-19 tests per day

DES MOINES, Iowa – The positivity rate for COVID-19 in the state continues to rise according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In the IDPH’s Monday update, the 14-day positivity rate increased to 24.3% from last Friday’s rate of 23.5%. Over the last seven days, 36,731 positive tests have been reported. That’s an average of more than 5,200 positive tests per day.

Hospitalizations have dipped from Friday’s update. The IDPH says there are 953 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in the hospital currently and that’s down by 45 from last week. There are 164 patients with the coronavirus in intensive care.

Those not fully vaccinated account for 77.1% of the COVID-19 positive patients in ICU, according to the IDPH.

The vaccination rate for Iowans age 18 and over stands at 70.7%.

Another increase in the number of long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks of coronavirus is being reported. On Friday there were 50 facilities and the latest update shows six more have been added to the list.