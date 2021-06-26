UPDATE: 6-year-old Denison girl found safe

UPDATE

Six-year-old Mackenzie Godden has been found safe, according to Crawford County Emergency Management.

ORIGINAL

Iowa authorities are searching for a 6-year-old Denison girl who disappeared after walking away from her home Friday night.

Mackenzie Godden left her home in the 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive around 7 p.m. on June 25, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and grey pants.

Law enforcement was notified just before 9 p.m. of Mackenzie’s disappearance. Multiple agencies searched for her late into the night but were unable to find her.

Volunteers met at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning to continue the search but so far haven’t turned up anything.

Officials haven’t released any information about another public search and are asking people not to go searching on their own.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Crawford County authorities in the search for Mackenzie.