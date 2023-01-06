MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for 3 –year-old Fallon Wells.

Fallon Wells

Fallon was reported missing on December 30, 2022. She was last known to have been with Michelle Grady, 54 and Monty Parkhurst, 58. They may be traveling in a silver 1997 Oldsmobile with Missouri license plate XE2V8V.

Fallon is 3′ tall and 30 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fallon Wells, Michelle Grady, or Monty Parkhurst is asked to contact the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office at 641-464-3921 or call their local law enforcement agency.