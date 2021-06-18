Iowa authorities investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County

TRAER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a Tama County resident was found dead at a home early Friday morning.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:35 a.m. from an occupant of the residence of Ryan Cooper at 1846 K Avenue in Traer, Iowa.

“Upon arrival, law enforcement found Ryan Cooper deceased. The facts and circumstances indicate Cooper’s death appears to be a violent death,” said Richard Rahn, a special agent with the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Tama County Attorney’s Office are investigating Cooper’s death, which they believe is “suspicious.”

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

No additional information about the case was released at this time.