PELLA, Iowa – On Thursday night, an out-of-this-world experience is happening at Central College.

NASA astronaut Raja Chari, who grew up in Cedar Falls, will speak about the six months he spent aboard the International Space Station. The free program is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Douwstra Auditorium and is open to the public, but prior registration is encouraged. The event will also be live-streamed here.

Chari is one of just 18 astronauts chosen to train, out of 18,000 applicants, for the new Artemis moon-landing program. The project is expected to touch down on the moon in 2024.

Campus and community members also got the chance to speak with Chari back in February while he was in space, during a Space Station Central event.

Chari’s wife, Holly Schaffter Chari, is a 1999 alumna of Central College.