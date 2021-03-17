Iowa Asian Alliance Needs Everyone To Speak Out Against Hate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eight people are dead, six of which are Asian women, after a killing spree in Georgia. The sudden tragedy has left many Asians across the country feeling scared.

While police remain uncertain on whether or not the killings in Atlanta were racially motivated local leaders in the Iowa Asian community say it points to an exponential increase in harm towards their population over the past year right here in Iowa. “A friend of mine, an Asian woman, was vacuuming out her car and somebody drove by and screamed racist remarks at her and told her to go back to her country. Just this month a few weeks ago somebody was shopping at Double Dragon with their elder Asian parent and an egg was thrown in their direction and narrowly missed their mother’s head,” detailed Amanda Lovan who works for the Iowa Asian Alliance.

The group annually hosts the CelebAsian event in Des Moines. She says a national group “Stop AAIP Hate,” that helps the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities reported nearly 4,000 hate related incidents to its database since mid-March of 2020.

Iowans of Asian descent have reported hateful abuse as well as being blamed for the coronavirus. While many of the incidents have not been physical it has led to an unsettling and unsafe feeling. Amanda hopes others will help stop the hate in Iowa and across the country. “Think about the Asian stereotypes that are out there and being perpetuated in jokes and academics. Just fully acknowledge that and put an end to it. Just stop and make sure if you hear it speak up and say something,” Lovan said.

To help organizations that are allies within the Asian community you can go the Iowa-Asian Alliance website at IowaAsianAlliance.com