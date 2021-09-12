Iowa artists work together to paint new mural overlooking Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES, Iowa — North America’s largest skatepark now looks a lot more vibrant.

Dozens of Iowa-based artists transformed a retaining wall alongside Lauridsen Skatepark into a community mural on Sunday. The new mural faces the skate park, and can be seen from the Robert D. Ray Asian Garden across the Des Moines River.

Each artist worked on a singular section of the wall, which made the mural a collage of different creative styles.

Those who came to paint hope the local artwork inspires the skaters to keep thinking outside of the box.

“It’s just one way to snap people out of their routine,” said Des Moines-based artist Jacob Kuperman, who painted a pig on the side of the retaining wall. “There are just so many cool aspects of what public art can do. It can be inspiring, educational, or create identity and community.”

The mural is the first major alteration to the Lauridsen Skatepark since it opened in May.