MADRID, Iowa — The Iowa Arboretum and Gardens is holding an Arbor Day Celebration this Saturday.

The celebration will start with a fun run, which starts at 8 am, a child climb where children can climb trees with safety equipment, an education session on tree planting, and a tree planting to honor the Ames Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Dan Culhane.

Mark Schneider, the Executive Director of the Iowa Arboretum and Gardens, said that educating the public on how to plant and care for trees is critical.

“Trees are so important, especially in Iowa. We used to be predominantly prairie and then our trees run mostly along rivers but then in other areas also. And what I say is every day that you plant a tree is a good day and we want to encourage people to plant trees because they are so important to our environment, our mental and physical well-being. It’s a good thing to do,” Schneider said.

To learn more about the Arboretum’s Arbor Day Celebration or sign up for the fun run, visit the Iowa Arboretum’s website.