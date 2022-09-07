Class 5A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Ankeny
  3. Pleasant Valley
  4. Cedar Falls
  5. West Des Moines Dowling
  6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Ames
  9. Johnston
  10. Urbandale

Class 4A

  1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  3. Waverly-Shell Rock
  4. Indianola
  5. Eldridge North Scott
  6. Iowa City Liberty
  7. Bondurant Farrar
  8. Norwalk
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Carlisle
    Le Mars (tie)

Class 3A

  1. Adel ADM
  2. Humboldt
  3. Harlan
  4. Alleman North Polk
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Van Horne Benton
  7. Solon
  8. MOC-Floyd Valley
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. Algona

Class 2A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. O-A BCIG
  3. Central Lyon-GLR
  4. State Center West Marshall
  5. Spirit Lake
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. West Union North Fayette
  8. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
  9. New Hampton
  10. Centerville

Class 1A

  1. Hawarden West Sioux
  2. Van Meter
  3. Pella Christian
  4. Dyersville Beckman
  5. West Branch
  6. Dike-New Hartford
  7. Hull Western Christian
  8. Underwood
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Denver

Class A

  1. Britt West Hancock
    (tie) Grundy Center
  2. Moville Woodbury Central
  3. Lynnville-Sully
  4. Mount Ayr
  5. Alburnett
  6. Troy Mills North Linn
  7. St. Ansgar
  8. Hartley HMS
  9. Ackley AGWSR
    (tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

8-man

  1. Remsen Saint Mary’s
  2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
  3. Wayland WACO
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Anita CAM
  6. Easton Valley
  7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  8. Lenox
  9. Brooklyn BGM
    (tie) Maynard West Central